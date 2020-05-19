

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Brown (N) Group plc (BWNG.L) were gaining around 11 percent in the early morning trading in London after the clothing & footwear digital retailer reported Tuesday that its trading has improved from the sudden and significant decline experienced in March amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In the last 6 weeks, product sales dropped 25 percent.



In its trading update, the company said its Board regards this performance as creditable in the current circumstances.



In the last 6 weeks, growth in Home & Gift categories was 74 percent, but apparel sales were down 48 percent. Within apparel, offline sales declined significantly more than digital sales.



As of May 18, drawings under the securitisation facility and RCF stood at 512.0 million pounds. As at the same date cash balances stood at 45.3 million pounds and the overdraft facility was undrawn.



The company now announced new financing arrangements, including a new up to 50 million pounds 3-year Term Loan facility, provided by lenders under the Government's Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme or CLBILS.



For as long as the 50 million pounds CLBILS facilities remain in place, the company will be restricted from paying cash dividends.



The Board does not anticipate declaring cash dividends in respect of the 2021 financial year.



N Brown currently expects to release its results for the year ended February 29 in mid to end June 2020.



Looking ahead, the company said it does not believe it is appropriate at this stage to provide any guidance for the financial year ending February 27, 2021 due to the uncertainty generated by the continually-evolving Covid-19 pandemic.



In London, N Brown shares were trading at 20.82 pence, up 10.76 percent.



