Forex and CFD online trading platform Skilling reached another significant milestone this year with the acquisition of the FSA Seychelles licence that allows global expansion.

Founded in 2016, Skilling acquired its CySEC license in 2018, allowing them to offer trading services in the EEA, and obtained their FCA UK Branch authorisation in January 2020 to continue servicing the UK post Brexit.

"The acquisition of the prestigious Seychelles licence is a very important milestone for our global expansion. Since our launch in Europe last year, we proudly witnessed a high demand for our product. We have worked continuously in the past 12 months to make our trading platform even faster and slicker. We are now ready more than ever to offer our proprietary trading platform with competitive and transparent pricing, ultrafast order execution, and multilingual support to traders from all over the world," André Lavold, CEO of Skilling Group, said. "Skilling is well-positioned for international growth; and, with the Seychelles licence, our customers outside Europe can expect the same level of excellence Skilling has been providing to its customers in Europe."

Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) is the regulator for non-banking financial services in the Seychelles. Established under the Financial Services Authority Act, 2013, the Authority is responsible for the licensing, supervision, and development of the non-bank financial services industry of the Seychelles through a solid regulatory regime.

"We have exciting times ahead of us, and both the team and I are very excited", Mr. Lavold added.

Skilling (Seychelles) Ltd, is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) under license No. SD042 (the 'Company'). Suite 3, Global Village, Jivan's Complex, Mont Fleuri, Mahe, Seychelles.

