

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic confidence index is expected to rise to 33.5 in May from 28.2 in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the pound, it advanced against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 117.68 against the yen, 1.0632 against the franc, 0.8944 against the pound and 1.0945 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



