Expresswire.co: Top of the Line Fitness Gear and Workout Enhancers E-commerce Brand Introduces TC1 Gels to Help People Get in Shape

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / When people think of fitness, they probably think about weight lifting. James Cork, founder of TC1 Gels (@tc1gel) sees it a bit differently though. TC1 has always been a proud sponsor of athletes of all shapes and sizes, and they believe that helping people get in shape is one of the greatest things you can do in this life.

TC1 is an e-commerce brand that specializes in creating top of the line fitness gear, supplements and workout enhancers that are proven to help people get the most out of their workout routine.

Cork started TC1 after he worked with other fitness brands' marketing teams. After creating a culture of success at the brands he worked at, he decided to start his own company. Cork has always been interested in helping people and he's always had a passion for fitness. Combine that with his marketing knowledge he knew he could create a great line of products that could help people achieve their fitness goals.

Cork created products like their top selling sweat ignition gel, workout supplements, and probiotic shakes. Cork is directly targeting products that can help accelerate others' fitness journeys while helping them as quickly as possible.

Cork said in the past they got a little too ambitious with certain products and ended up losing money on experiments that didn't really pan out. He says that those failed experiments were a great learning experience and he knows that every single failed product was just a stepping stone to his company's next breakthrough.

Their most profitable products were what they already sold the most of: their sweat gel. Cork says they will continue creating products within the realm of supplements and workout enhancers, hoping to eventually become best sellers in both of those categories. The phrase "he who chases two rabbits catches none" comes into Cork's mind and TC1 is staying focused on absolutely crushing it in just one area.

Moving forward, TC1's plan for growth is heavily reliant on social media and their Instagram presence. They are rapidly growing their page through hosting constant giveaways and capitalizing on influencer shoutouts. They also run ads through Facebook that are able to reach a large audience of people who are interested. They believe that social media is one of the greatest tools for building a business today and they're going to continue growing their online presence.

Most importantly they want to keep their number one goal the same: to help people get passionate about their health so that they can create a fitness routine that works for them.

