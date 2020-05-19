

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell on Tuesday as investors booked some profits after a strong rally the day before.



The downside, however, remained limited after German chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron proposed a 500 billion euros recovery fund to support a sustainable recovery that restores and enhances growth in the region.



The benchmark DAX dropped 45 points, or 0.41 percent, to 11,015 after rallying 5.7 percent on Monday following reports on a potential Covid-19 vaccine and on optimism over easing of lockdown restrictions across several countries.



Industrial company Thyssenkrupp AG jumped 4.5 percent after saying it was looking for partners for its steel and warship divisions.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were down between half a percent and 1.2 percent.



Europe's car registrations declined at the strongest pace since records began in April amid Covid-19, pandemic, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said today.



Passenger car sales plunged 76.3 percent year-on-year in April, following a 55.1 percent fall in March. In the first full month of Covid-19 restriction, car demand posted its biggest fall on record.



