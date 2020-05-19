The "Germany Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Germany Data Center Market Report

The Germany data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025.

The Germany data center market witnessed the construction of around 25 new projects in 2019. Colocation providers dominate the market, with continued wholesale colocation take-up by cloud and enterprise data center service providers in Germany. Approximately 80% of facilities in Germany have adopted DCIM solutions.

The adoption of automated DCIM solutions will grow in the near future as they reduce human interference to handle critical tasks. Automation is helping extensive facilities to reduce operational costs by 25%. The region is likely to witness the increased penetration of infrastructure level monitoring, such as UPS battery monitoring solutions. Intelligent security systems such as AI-based monitoring systems is expected to grow, which is likely to reduce the use of card-based access control in data centers.

The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in Germany and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the market.

Key Deliverables

An assessment of the investment in the market by colocation services, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

Impact of COVID-19

Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country

Data center Colocation market in Germany

Retail Wholesale Colocation Pricing in Germany

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Germany data center market during the forecast period

Classification of the Germany data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest growth trends, potential opportunities, and restraints, and future prospects for the data center Germany market

Presence of prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Key Highlights of the Report

In 2019, Germany witnessed investment in around 25 new facility projects

CloudHQ NDC Data Center, and Vantage Data Center are the new entrants planning to build multiple hyperscale facilities

The presence of facilities in populated areas is likely to increase concerns over carbon emission, which is likely to boost the adoption of efficient generator systems

Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are expected to drive the growth in region during 2019-2025

The adoption of redundant rack PDUs of over 10 kW power capacity in the high-density environment will be a significant boost to the region

The German market has a strong potential for modular/prefabricated facilities among edge facility deployment

Key Market Players

Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Arista

Broadcom

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Contractors

Arup

M+W Group

Winthrop Engineering

Lupp Group

WBS Group

STS Group

Etix Everywhere (Vantage Data Center)

Callaghan Engineering

Zech Group

Max BGL Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Climaventa

Cummins

Eaton

KINOLT (Euro-Diesel)

Kohler SDMO

Legrand

MTU On Site Energy

Riello UPS

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Vertiv

Investors

CloudHQ

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Global Switch

HLkomm

Keyweb

NDC Data Center

NTT Global Data Centers

Vantage Data Center (Etix Everywhere)

Why Purchase This Report?

To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

To focus on the niche market

To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the Germany data center market size

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Snapshot

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. List of Datacenter Investment in Germany

4. Investment Opportunities in Germany

Market Overview

Investment Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Market Share by Infrastructure 2019

5. Investment by Area

Market Overview

Area Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

6. Investment by Power Capacity

Market Overview

Power Capacity Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

7. Colocation Market

Colocation Market Revenue 2019-2025

Retail Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2019

8. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

9. Germany Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Market Overview

Server Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Storage Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Network Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

10. Germany Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

Market Overview

UPS Systems Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Generators Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Transfer Switches Switchgears Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Rack PDU Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Other Electrical Infrastructure Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

11. Germany Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Overview

Cooling Systems Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Rack Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Other Mechanical Infrastructure Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

12. Germany Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

Market Overview

CRAC CRAH Units Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Chiller Units Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Cooling Towers Dry Cooling Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Economizer Evaporative Coolers Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Other Cooling Units Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

13. Germany Data Center Market by General Construction

Market Overview

Building Development Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Installation Commissioning Services Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Building Design Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Physical Security Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

DCIM Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

14. Germany Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Market Overview

Tier I II Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Tier III Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Tier IV Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

15. Germany Data Center Market by Geography

Frankfurt

Market Overview

Investment Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Area Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Power Capacity Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Other Cities

Investment Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Area Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

Power Capacity Market Size Forecast 2019-2025

16. Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Construction Contractors Sub-Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lr2cuv

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005477/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900