Dienstag, 19.05.2020
Schlag auf Schlag: Pilzfirma öffnet ultramodernes Forschungslabor in Colorado
WKN: A2AJ7T ISIN: NL0011821392 
19.05.20
10:20 Uhr
17,735 Euro
+0,175
+1,00 %
19.05.2020 | 11:53
Signify announces Ms. Jill Lee to step down as Supervisory Board member

Press Release

May 19, 2020

Signify announces Ms. Jill Lee to step down as Supervisory Board member

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that Ms. Jill Lee, Chair of the Audit Committee of Signify's Supervisory Board, will step down from Signify's Supervisory Board at her own request on July 31, 2020.

Ms. Lee expressed her wish to step down in light of her current activities as Chief Financial Officer of Sulzer and her announced appointment as independent director of the board of directors of Schneider Electric.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Ms. Lee, who has been an active member of Signify's Supervisory Board for more than three years," said Mr. Arthur van der Poel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Signify. "During this period, Ms. Lee provided very valuable guidance and counsel to Signify during a significant period of transition at the company. I am also very pleased that with the proposed appointment of Pamela Knapp we have found a very capable successor as chair of the Audit Committee."

Ms. Lee joined Signify's Supervisory Board in May 2017 and became chair of the Supervisory Board Audit Commitee in April 2018.

Additional information on the composition of the Supervisory Board can be found here.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Rogier Dierckx
Tel: +31 6 1138 4609
E-mail: rogier.dierckx@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Elco van Groningen
Tel: +31 6 1086 5519
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify
Signifyproducts, Interactconnected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2019 sales of EUR 6.2 billion, we have approximately 38,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leaderin the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedInand Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relationspage.

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

  • 20200519_Signify announces Ms. Jill Lee to step down as Supervisory Board member (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7ea9f6c3-c9c3-4707-9bce-e8b3fe46b67a)
