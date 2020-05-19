Technavio has been monitoring the residential air purifier market in China and it is poised to grow by USD 219.82 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever Group, and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing awareness of the health effects of air pollution will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing awareness of the health effects of air pollution has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Residential Air Purifier Market in China 2020-2024: Segmentation

Residential Air Purifier Market in China is segmented as below:

Technology HEPA And ULPA Air Purifiers IZ And EP Air Purifiers AC Air Purifiers PC And UV Air Purifiers OG Air Purifiers

Distribution channel Offline Online



Residential Air Purifier Market in China 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our residential air purifier market in China report covers the following areas:

Residential Air Purifier Market in China size

Residential Air Purifier Market in China trends

Residential Air Purifier Market in China industry analysis

This study identifies product innovation in terms of cleaning technology, features (air quality monitor), and design stimulating higher selling price (premiumization) as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the residential air purifier market in China during the next few years.

Residential Air Purifier Market in China 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the residential air purifier market in China, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever Group, and Xiaomi Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the residential air purifier market in China are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Residential Air Purifier Market in China 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist residential air purifier market in china growth during the next five years

Estimation of the residential air purifier market in china size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the residential air purifier market in china

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential air purifier market in china vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by technology

HEPA and ULPA air purifiers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ionizers and electrostatic precipitator air purifiers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Activated carbon air purifiers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Photocatalyst and UV air purifiers- Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ozone generator air purifiers- Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by technology

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Newell Brands Inc.

Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Unilever Group

Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

