Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Nanexa AB, company registration number 556833-0285, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Nanexa AB, fulfills the liquidity requirements on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, first day of trading is expected to be May 29, 2020. The company has 21,223,854 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: NANEXA -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 21,223,854 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007074166 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 196983 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556833-0285 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: NANEXA TO 2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of warrants to be listed: 3,031,978 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Terms: 1 TO2 entitles to 1 share ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription period: February 1, 2021 - February 15, 2021 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Last trading day: 11 February 2021 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013774593 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 196988 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank.