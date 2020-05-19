

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sina Corporation (SINA) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $82.44 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $33.08 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $17.04 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $435.05 million from $475.14 million last year.



Sina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $17.04 Mln. vs. $28.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.25 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q1): $435.05 Mln vs. $475.14 Mln last year.



