Technavio has been monitoring the photo printing and merchandise market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.68 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress NV, District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Hallmark Licensing LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Things Remembered Inc., and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rise in gifting culture will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rise in gifting culture has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Photo Only
- Wall Decor
- Photo Cards
- Photo Gifts
- Calendars
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Device
- Desktop
- Mobile
- Distribution channel
- Online
- Retail
- Kiosk
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our photo printing and merchandise market report covers the following areas:
- Photo Printing and Merchandise Market size
- Photo Printing and Merchandise Market trends
- Photo Printing and Merchandise Market industry analysis
This study identifies growing prominence of print-on-demand services as one of the prime reasons driving the photo printing and merchandise market growth during the next few years.
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the photo printing and merchandise market, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress NV, District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Hallmark Licensing LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Things Remembered Inc., and Walmart Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the photo printing and merchandise market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist photo printing and merchandise market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the photo printing and merchandise market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the photo printing and merchandise market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of photo printing and merchandise market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Photo only Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wall decor Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Photo cards Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Photo gifts Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Calendars Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Kiosk Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Device
- Market segments
- Comparison by Device
- Desktop Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mobile Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Device
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- American Greetings Corp.
- Card Factory Plc
- Cimpress NV
- District Photo Inc.
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- Shutterfly Inc.
- Things Remembered Inc.
- Walmart Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
