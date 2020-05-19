Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 18-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 290.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 292.58p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 290.23p INCLUDING current year revenue 292.58p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---