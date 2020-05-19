Baristas Coffee Company Inc.: Baristas, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash Cash in on Munchie Magic Expansion Increasing Revenues by More than Double Month over Month Delivering Ben & Jerry's and other Snacks to Homes

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic announced that all three of its delivery/technology partners Uber Eats, DoorDash, and GrubHub who facilitate delivery for Baristas Munchie Magic have more than doubled their deliveries and revenues from the partnership month over month.

This is the result of Munchie Magic opening eight new locations since Washington State issued a statewide stay at home order on March 23, 2020. The virtual restaurant has been expanding rapidly and has seen a dramatic increase in new and repeat business.

In addition, the virtual restaurant that emerged from a partnership agreement with Baristas/Munchie Magic and Ben & Jerry's to develop virtual restaurants to deliver ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snacks to consumers has seen a dramatic increase in the average ticket size per order increasing over 30% and exceeding initial projections.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "The increase in business that we have seen with Baristas' Munchie Magic virtual restaurants delivery partners Uber Eats, DoorDash, and GrubHub is a true testament that consumers want and will pay for Munchies delivered to their door. The repeat customers further validate that the process and the partnerships are working. Our hats go off to all our partners who have been able to work together to create a successful program and we look forward to continuing to expand with them as we refine the offering and our processes."

The media buys and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurants designed to deliver Ben and Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee products, and other munchies to homes and businesses throughout America are made possible and are being created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media. ReelTime recently announced that ReelTime has become the exclusive marketing agency of record and production partner for the Baristas Coffee (OTCPK:BCCI) / Ben & Jerry's partnership agreement with Unilever www.unilever.com. ReelTime Medias' marketing agency of record is exclusive to all marketing ordered by Baristas for the purpose of supporting the "Munchie Magic" Virtual Restaurants.

About Ben & Jerry's: Ben & Jerry's is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.

About ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Bothell, WA (OTC:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story in People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

About Baristas Coffee Company/ Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly-traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc. which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

