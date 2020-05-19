

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) announced Tuesday that it experienced weak passenger demand and bookings in April 2020 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Preliminary April 2020 operating revenues decreased year-over-year in the range of 90 to 95 percent, available seat miles (ASMs, or capacity) decreased approximately 58 percent year-over-year and load factor was approximately 8 percent. All were relatively in line with the Company's previous estimations.



The Company has recently experienced a modest improvement in passenger demand, bookings, and trip cancellations, resulting in month-to-date net positive bookings through May 18, 2020, where new passenger bookings outpaced trip cancellations.



For May 2020, operating revenues are currently estimated to decrease year-over-year in the range of 85 to 90 percent, capacity is estimated to decrease in the range of 60 to 70 percent year-over-year and load factor is estimated to be in the range of 25 to 30 percent.



This compares to the Company's previous estimations of May 2020 operating revenues decreasing year-over-year in the range of 90 to 95 percent, capacity decreasing in the range of 60 to 70 percent year-over-year and load factor in the range of 5 to 10 percent.



The Company has also recently experienced a modest improvement in passenger demand and bookings in June 2020, with operating revenues currently estimated to decrease year-over-year in the range of 80 to 85 percent, capacity estimated to decrease in the range of 45 to 55 percent year-over-year and load factor estimated to be in the range of 35 to 45 percent.



