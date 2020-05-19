

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kohl's Corp. (KSS):



-Earnings: -$541 million in Q1 vs. $62 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.50 in Q1 vs. $0.38 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kohl's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$495 million or -$3.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.75 per share -Revenue: $2.43 billion in Q1 vs. $4.09 billion in the same period last year.



