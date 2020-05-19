Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Schlag auf Schlag: Pilzfirma öffnet ultramodernes Forschungslabor in Colorado
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HG6G ISIN: SE0000736415 Ticker-Symbol: C5G 
Frankfurt
19.05.20
08:01 Uhr
7,770 Euro
+0,550
+7,62 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OREXO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OREXO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6507,74014:23
PR Newswire
19.05.2020 | 13:27
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Report From Orexo AB's Extraordinary General Meeting, 19 May 2020

UPPSALA, Sweden, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today on 19 May 2020, Orexo AB (publ) held an extraordinary general meeting. The extraordinary general meeting passed the following resolutions.

Long-term incentive program LTIP 2020

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to adopt a long-term incentive program for senior executives and key employees within the Orexo group.

Long-term incentive program LTIP Stay-on 2020

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to adopt a long-term incentive program for certain Global Management Team employees and US Leadership Team employees within the Orexo group.

Complete proposals regarding the resolutions by the extraordinary general meeting in accordance with the above are available at Orexo's website, www.orexo.com .

For more information please contact:

Orexo
+46 (0)18-780-88-00
+46 (0)18-780-88-88
http://www.orexo.com
ir@orexo.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/report-from-orexo-ab-s-extraordinary-general-meeting--19-may-2020,c3115909

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3115909/1250463.pdf

Release

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.