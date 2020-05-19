Digital Entrepreneur at Opace Ltd Reveals How Businesses Can Embrace Technology to Survive Future Crises like COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses across the world are dealing with the outbreak of the pandemic and its impact on the day-to-day transactions. Many businesses have been temporarily closing down, others furloughing workers and some even going under as a result. However, this has not been the case for all businesses, most notably those businesses who have embraced new technologies and adapted to modern ways of working

The entire world is facing the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. In such an event as a worldwide pandemic or crisis, it becomes a difficult affair to operate businesses seamlessly. While a majority of the world's cities and regions are experiencing lockdown situations to combat the pandemic, it is high time that businesses across the world adapt accordingly to stay operational, not only during the pandemic, but in preparation for when everything settles down.

David Bryan - the Founder and CEO at Opace - an open source technology specialist in the UK recently explained how businesses can survive the pandemic and its aftermath. As the economy of the world shuts down, it is "business as usual" for Opace and many of their customers who have continued to see growth due to their unique style of working - and it can be for other businesses too.

Bryan explains how remote working, the cloud and SaaS (Software as a Service) platforms, online collaboration tools, virtual teams and even virtual reality technologies are available to help businesses to adapt in the event of a pandemic like COVID-19.

"It's possible for many businesses out there to seamlessly adopt the remote working culture and combat the effects of a pandemic on their business growth. It serves to be a modern approach to doing businesses as enterprises equip themselves with state-of-the-art modern technology and advanced strategies which allow employees to continue working and engaging with customers even during a lockdown. As such, business enterprises can look forward to preparing themselves for future uncertainties and events such as the current pandemic is posing," says Bryan.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is forcing a wide number of employees across the world to work from home. Many larger companies are mandating or encouraging the workforce to adopt the lucrative work-from-home policy. "For most modern businesses, the policy, as well as infrastructure needed for remote working, is already in place as a majority of staff will have the basic computer equipment and internet access needed to make this happen. However, not all are embracing technology platforms to continue working with their customers and improve productivity in the long run.

"With online comms tools like Google Hangouts, Slack and Skype, cloud storage such as Dropbox, Google Cloud and Microsoft's OneDrive, modern business apps using the Software as a Service model, GSuite for example and cost effective VR technology solutions, we have everything we need to work from home in 2020 and beyond. There is also the vast array of free and open source business applications that can be adopted/ The long-term benefits of this style of working far outweigh the negatives.

"For the other small organizations and businesses, the situation might be slightly different. Remote working tends to be limited to a few businesses - especially those concerned with the exchange of emails and other types of non-operational systems. As such, breaking the enterprise into several sub-groups with limited requirements and an increased modern approach could turn out to be a simplistic mechanism in the direction." Bryan explains as he summarises the methodology utilised by Opace to stay productive and operational at the same time.

When it comes to remote working, all companies out there will need to prepare themselves as well as the respective employees for the increasing cybersecurity risks that might be associated with remote working. There are also the cultural elements that need to be considered, such as the self-discipline required of workers and trust required of employers to make this happen.

Amidst such difficult times for businesses across the world, it is possible to continue and even grow business operations as Opace have done by following the modern way of working.