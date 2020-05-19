Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2020) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured") today announced it has begun supplying the medical and pharmaceutical industry with packaging for such items as packaging for COVID-19 testing kits, and personal protective equipment such as COVID-19 medical face shields.

The Company entered this new market segment with the closing of its acquisition of Shepherd Thermoforming & Packaging Inc., which was first announced on March 3, 2020 and definitively closed on May 13, 2020.

Effective May 1, 2020, the Company acquired agreements to ship 47 different products to 17 customers in this segment with anticipated annualized sales in the range of CAD$1.3 to CAD$2.3 million with gross margins of 35% to 45%.

"The entry into this new market segment allows us to play our part in the fight against COVID-19," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured. "It also expands our growth opportunities by further expanding diversification of our product and customer mix, which is a cornerstone of our strategy."

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of better everyday products made with the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern potentially harmful to human health and the environment.

By combining cutting-edge renewable material technology and the latest sustainable design features, good natured creates eco-friendly home and business products, food packaging, restaurant/take-out containers, medical and industrial supplies designed to do good for the planet, good for human health and good for business by driving incremental sales, minimizing waste and improving logistics, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

