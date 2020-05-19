Sentrium Announces the Launch of the VyOS Foundation

BARCELONA, Spain, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrium officially announces the launch of the VyOS Foundation - a non-profit organization that will allow members to participate in the project governance and support, as well as in receiving various benefits in exchange.

For those who are interested in membership, the special form has been prepared to fill out at prelaunch website, created so far as a placeholder website, till a proper website of the Foundation has been registered.

The growing number of subscribers and contributors confirmed that the demand for a fully open-source enterprise and carrier-grade router OS was high. As a result, there was a need for an open and transparent governance model to ensure it served the broad community first and foremost, rather than any single entity. And the usual way to do that is a nonprofit organization.

VyOS Foundation is designed as a non-profit organization registered in Spain. Like other software foundations, the VyOS Foundation will have individual and corporate memberships with different tiers, each with its own requirements and benefits. The Foundation's board of directors will be responsible for financial decisions, marketing, and strategy, while the technical steering committee will oversee the project development. Technical steering committee members will be elected from active contributors to the project source code, documentation, and infrastructure. Trademarks and other related IP (logos, marketing materials, artwork, etc.) will be transferred from Sentrium S.L. to the VyOS Foundation.

VyOS Foundation (VF) will oversee different project activities and needs that will be scoped over time within members. The general plan is to expand activities that benefit VyOS, open-source networking as well as network engineers' wellbeing as a whole.

The VyOS Foundation will be open for all with different goals who want to participate. VyOS contributors including customers will be able to join as individual members at no cost. Individuals who support the project financially will also have an option to join as individual members. For companies and organizations, a choice of multiple membership levels will be available along with different levels of requirements, responsibilities, and benefits.

The corporate membership is especially beneficial for OEMs, MSPs, and systems integrators. If VyOS is an important part of their solution and they provide services for it, the membership is designed helping them to provide and market those services and have a real influence on VyOS's future.

Since the corporate members receive an equivalent of the most comprehensive software access subscription and Cloud Pack, any sufficiently large VyOS user can benefit from it. They get all the software access for a flat fee, plus an ability to participate in the project governance.

VyOS is a fully open-source network OS that provides a wide range of features for any network, from a small business to an Internet service provider. It runs on commodity hardware such as desktop router boards and large servers; virtual machines in all popular hypervisors and multiple cloud hosting platforms including VMware, KVM, Xen, Amazon EC2, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and more.

Its aim is to provide the reliability and user experience of traditional hardware routers, without getting tied to any specified hardware or software vendor. Unified command-line interface and

HTTP API for all functions; built-in configuration versioning and archiving; and reversible image upgrade allow network admins to make configuration changes easily.

VyOS project started in 2013 as a fork of Vyatta Core when the open-source Vyatta version was discontinued.

