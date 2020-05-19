Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2020) - New Spark Media Inc., a leader in digital workflow orchestration and UGC management, is proud to announce new strategic partnerships simplifying the process for implementation of enterprise video solutions. In order to simplify the purchasing process for brands looking to implement best-of-breed enterprise video solutions that can scale with them over time, New Spark Media, now resells Brightcove's (NASDAQ: BCOV) video technology platform and Ramp's enterprise content delivery network (eCDN).

"The biggest hurdle for organizations is bringing in point-solution vendors through their procurement process. Sometimes, the operational costs exceed the vendor's yearly contract value. Other times, it's just too much of a hassle that you put these time-saving or innovative capabilities on the backburner because you're swamped. It's ironic," says Laurent Bridenne, a previous business capability owner for online video Fortune 100 companies for over 15 years, now senior director of solution consulting at New Spark Media.

"While some of the Enterprise video platform providers try to create a monolithic solution that does everything for everybody, the inherent result is a closed ecosystem with sub-par functionalities," Laurent added.

With this latest announcement, brands looking for a best-of-breed solution can future-proof their online video strategy by folding in additional services from leading solution providers.

By reselling Brightcove - A Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management - New Spark Media customers can increase their use of online video to include live streams, integrate behavioral insights into their marketing tech stack, and launch premium OTT experiences.

By reselling Ramp - the leading provider of enterprise content delivery network (eCDN) solutions - New Spark Media customers can reduce the bandwidth required to stream live and on-demand video across their corporate network by 90% or more.

"Brightcove's technology enables seamless enterprise-wide communication, as well as offers reliable, scalable, and secure video tools to organizations to boost engagement with key audiences," said Lynn Tinney, Vice President of Global Channels, Brightcove. "We are excited to partner with New Spark Media as we can now together equip more organizations with valuable video resources."

"Ramp is dedicated to delivering uninterrupted, high-quality streaming video on corporate networks anytime, anywhere and on any device," said Neal Stanton, Co-CEO and head of Global Sales at Ramp. "We are pleased to partner with New Spark Media to speed enterprise video implementation and help organizations execute their strategic initiatives sooner."

Whether companies need to gather content for their virtual event or digital marketing activities, increase employee engagement through live Town Halls, onboard new hires through video-on-demand training, or set up gamified contests - all while maintaining strict governance and security - New Spark Media is the simple approach to complex business needs.

Laurent Bridenne - Laurent@newspark.ca

About New Spark Media Inc.

New Spark Media (www.newspark.ca) is an Enterprise Media Platform that helps brands simplify how they easily gather, enrich, and publish their rich-media content as a standalone application or in a multi-platform distribution model, at scale, securely, while enforcing meta-data governance. The platform, previously in use by FileMobile, then NewZulu/Crowdspark, has been in operation since 2006.

About Ramp

Ramp is focused on helping every organization tap into the power of live and on-demand streaming video. Our enterprise content delivery network (eCDN) solutions drastically reduce the bandwidth needed to stream uninterrupted, high-quality video on corporate networks. Using multicasting, video caching, peer-to-peer networking, or any combination, Ramp is the eCDN for all-all enterprises, all networks, all use cases, and all streaming platforms. Ramp works with virtually any modern platform and is tightly integrated with leading streaming video solutions. Our software deploys entirely behind your firewall for maximum security and scales easily as demand for video grows. With centralized management, monitoring and insightful analytics, you get unprecedented visibility into and control over network performance to deliver the highest-quality viewer experience. Visit rampecdn.com for more information.

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has nearly 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company's cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

