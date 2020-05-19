Prospera Energy Inc.: Prospera Announces Annual Reserves Highlights

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Prospera Energy Inc. (TSXV:PEI)(FRA:OF6A) ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") Prospera Energy Inc. is very pleased to release the results of its 2019 year-end oil and gas reserves evaluation for the Corporation's Alberta and Saskatchewan properties.

Reserves Report Highlights

The Independent Reserves Report prepared by GLJ Petroleum Consultants is effective as of December 31, 2019 ("2019 Reserves Report"). All reserves information contained in this press release is based on the 2019 Reserves Report and includes reserves attributed to the Alberta and Saskatchewan assets: Luseland, Hearts Hill, Cuthbert, Red Earth and Pouce Coupe.

Proven Developed ("PDP") Reserves

The Company's PDP (1P) reserves grew 94% over 2018 reserves to 627.2 Mboe (97% oil and liquids).

NPV10 of $4.5 Million or $0.069 per basic common share.

Reserve Life Index ("RLI") based on 4th quarter, 2019 production of 4.3 years.

Total Proved Reserves ("1P")

The Company's 1P reserves grew 45.5% over 2018 reserves, to 929.5 Mboe (98% oil and liquids).

NPV10 of $9.66 Million or $0.148 per basic common share.

Future development costs of $4.55Million.

RLI of 6.4 years.

Proved plus Probable Reserves ("2P")

The Company's 2P reserves grew 42.4% over 2018 reserves, to 1,345.1 Mboe (97% oil and liquids).

NPV10 of $16.28Million or $0.148 per basic common share.

Future development costs of $4.89 Million.

RLI of 9.24 years.

Oil and Gas Reserves

The 2019 Reserve Report represents Prospera's oil and gas properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan and was prepared in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook and National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51 - 101") by GLJ Petroleum Consultants. The following table summarizes certain information contained in the 2019 Reserve Report:

Reserves Category

Light, Medium and

Heavy Oil Natural

Gas Total BOE

2019 Total BOE

2018 Reserves Category (Mbbl) (MMcf) (Mboe) (Mboe) Proved Developed Producing 609 110 627 324 Proved Developed Non-Producing 116 22 120 146 Proven Undeveloped 183 0 183 169 Total Proved 908 132 929 639 Probable 400 94 416 306 Total Proved Plus Probable 1308 226 1345 944 Note:

Reserve s Category

Summary of Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue (Before Tax)4 (based on forecast price and costs) As at December 31, 20191 Per Share2 As at December 31, 20183 Discount Rate 10.00% 10.00% Reserves Category (M$) ($) (M$) Proved Developed Producing 4,498 0.069 2,694 Proved Developed Non-Producing 2,172 0.033 2,702 Proved Undeveloped 2,985 0.046 2,667 Total Proved 9,655 0.148 8,063 Probable 6,622 0.102 6,219 Total Proved Plus Probable 16,277 0.250 14,282

Notes

1. Forecast pricing used is based on GLJ Petroleum Consultants published price forecasts effective December 31, 2019

2. Per share amounts are calculated on basic common shares outstanding (65,122,311), as of December 31, 2019

3. Forecast pricing used is based on GLJ Petroleum Consultants published price forecasts effective December 31, 2018

4. Estimates of future net revenue do not represent fair market value.

ABOUT PROSPERA ENERGY INC.

Prospera Energy Inc is a Canadian natural resource Corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties with operations in Alberta and western Saskatchewan.

