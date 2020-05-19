ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Signs Howie "The Sultan of Sports Trivia" Schwab to Host an Original Digital Gaming Program on the Company's Mobile App and Digital Platform

Former ESPN Producer And Commentator To Create A Live Sports Trivia Program Where Contestants Can Compete And Win

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Clickstream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today that it signed an agreement with Howie Schwab to host an original digital trivia program when the Company's mobile technology gaming platform is developed. On Howie's sports focused program, which will be available on iOS/Android platforms, users will be able to compete in-real-time contests to win cash and prizes, all while connected on a unique social gaming platform.

Dubbed the Sultan Of Sports Trivia, Howie Schwab, best known as the sports trivia expert and final adversary on ESPN's Stump the Schwab show previously held the post of editor-in-chief at College & Pro Football News. He was a coordinating producer at ESPN.com, Schwab was also part of teams that won three sports Emmys for Outside The Lines and Sports Center. Schwab was the resident Couch Potato on ESPN's First Take, and worked with other ESPN personalities on ESPN News, Sunday Fantasy Insider and College basketball.

Howie Schwab states, "Right now people are hungry for sports oriented content and I am excited about the opportunity to create challenging trivia program that will test peoples sports-IQ."

Michael Handelman, CFO, of Clickstream states, "As a company dedicated to creating premier content, we can think of no better source to drive sports trivia than Howie Schwab. We're glad he's on our team and look forward to launching his show."

In addition to Howie Schwab and Brian Baldinger, Clickstream is actively building a network of established TV, sports and other well known personalities for its' gaming platform; in an effort to create value for a wide array of Americans seeking to compete for cash and prizes.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream's business operations are focused on the development of a free to play Mobile App that caters to the casual user that will spend a few seconds to interact with a gaming platform in order to win real money. Initially, ClickStream's games will be quick to play trivia games that allow users to get involved in around 20 seconds and then receive results from push notifications. Game types are set up dynamically with non-live game shows daily and live game shows with Hosts 2 to 4 times per month. ClickStream intends to initially monetize the App with corporate sponsors and advertisers. Clickstream's website can be found at www.clickstream.technology.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Adam Handelsman

SpecOps Communications

adam@specopscomm.com

O: (512) 363-0594

C: (646) 413-9401

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590378/ClickStream-Signs-Howie-The-Sultan-of-Sports-Trivia-Schwab-to-Host-an-Original-Digital-Gaming-Program-on-the-Companys-Mobile-App-and-Digital-Platform