Software as a Service (SaaS) Preferred Model for Biotech and Pharmaceutical Companies in Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market - TMR

- Pressing Need for Accelerating Process of Corona-fighting Drug Development to Marketing Bolsters Adoption of Clinical Trial Data Management Software

- Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Tools Gain Increased Attention for third-party End Users

ALBANY, New York, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for high-quality data capture and reliable data capture from clinical trials drives the deployment of various data management software for automating various dimensions of data management. Third-party end users including contract research organization are expected to drive the generation of future revenues in the clinical trial data management software market. The global clinical trial data management software market is anticipated to reach a worth of ~US$ 7 bn by 2030. Vis-à-vis revenue, the market is anticipated to garner at a CAGR of ~8% from 2020 to 2030.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has expanded the avenue for players to gain information from data capture systems, note analysts at TMR. They further stress that companies in the clinical trial data management software market should be actively focus on developing EDC tools to perform advanced calculations without any prior experience.

Key Takeaways in Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market Study

Of all the types of components, software is gathering large traction

Of the various types of software, Software as a Service (SaaS) is gathering traction; awareness about the benefits drive popularity

Among the various end users, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to contribute the major share of revenues in global market

Third party end users and contract research organizations (CROs) to contribute revenues at impressive pace during the forecast period

Of all the regions, North America topped the chart, vis-à-vis revenue, in 2019; vast uptake of cloud-based clinical data management platforms defining the growth rate

topped the chart, vis-à-vis revenue, in 2019; vast uptake of cloud-based clinical data management platforms defining the growth rate Asia Pacific clinical trial data management software market to expand at promising pace during 2020 - 2030

clinical trial data management software market to expand at promising pace during 2020 - 2030 Middle East & Africa and South America markets to show moderate growth

Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Various trends in the worldwide healthcare industry has driven the need for high quality data management system for clinical trials. This has been fueling the need for versatile systems for meeting the specific needs of clinical trials. Clinical trials have gained remarkable pace on the backdrop of the huge burden viral diseases exert on public health systems worldwide. Some of the recent trends shaping the drivers of the clinical trial data management market are:

Recently, the unprecedented impact of SARS-CoV on the economy of more than two dozen of countries has intensified the need for accelerating data capture from clinical trials. This is boosting the clinical trial data management market.

The need for information technology platforms that can facilitate personalized patient engagement is shaping product development in the clinical trial data management software market

In recent years, pharmaceutical and biotech companies have increasingly realized SaaS-inspired clinical trial data management software, thus bolstering its demand

Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market: Regional Outlook

Of the various regions, Asia Pacific is expected to expand at striking pace during 2020 - 2030. Factors fueling the prospects of the regional market are rise in clinical trials for viral diseases. The healthcare systems in the region has shown considerable interest in clinical data management systems to automate the processes.

North America has been at center of innovations in recent years, led by the U.S.

Key Impediments to Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market Players

The drive for next-gen interfaces in CDMS solutions has kept the clinical trial data management market increasingly competitive through the forecast period. Top players are aiming to versatile data capture tools by making them scalable toward the varied needs of pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Most players in coming years are expected to lay increased focus on EDC platforms.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the clinical trial data management market are Bioclinica, Veeva Systems Inc., Parexel, Medidata Solutions, and Bio-Optronics.

Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market: Segmentation

Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market, by Component

Software

On-premises/Enterprise



On Demand Software as a Service (SaaS)

Services

Professional



Managed

Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Medical Device Companies

Third Party/Contract Research Organizations

Clinical Trial Data Management Software Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



Kuwait



The United Arab Emirates



Qatar



Bahrain



Oman



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America

