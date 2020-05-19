

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. housing starts and building permits for April are scheduled for release at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency rose against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 107.88 against the yen, 0.9716 against the franc, 1.2226 against the pound and 1.0943 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



