PR Newswire
19.05.2020 | 14:51
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 19

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC


NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share*, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 18 May 2020 was 258.01p (ex income) 261.79p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board


Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

19 May 2020

* The Bangladesh stock market has been closed since the 26th March 2020. This market represents approx. 5.0% of the un-audited net asset value per share of Pacific Assets Trust plc and the investments in this market have been valued using their last close price.

