

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's threat to quit from the World Health Organisation might have an influence on investor sentiments on Tuesday. President also said the U.S. might permanently cut the funding to the organization.



The death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic climbed to nearly 92,000, while infections crossed 1,550,000. Russia reported 115 deaths on the day, with total deaths of 2837 and around 10,000 infections.



Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading mostly lower.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 49.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 10.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 1.00 points.



The U.S. major averages remained firmly positive on Monday. The Dow soared 911.95 points or 3.9 percent to 24,597.37, the Nasdaq surged up 220.27 points or 2.4 percent to 9,234.83 and the S&P 500 jumped 90.21 points or 3.2 percent to 2,953.91.



On the economic front, the Commerce and Housing & Urban Development Departments' Housing Starts data for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.968 million, down from its previous data level of 1.216 million. Permits level is expected to be 1.033 million, compared to 1.353 million in the previous month.



Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released at 8.55 am ET. The store sales were down 7.5 percent in the prior week.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify together with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin before the Senate Banking Committee in a 'Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress.' The hearing will be live-streamed from 10.00 am ET.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will speak in a virtual talk hosted by the New England Council on the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis on the New England economy, and Federal Reserve actions taken in response at 2.00 pm ET. In the corporate sector, Walmart reported an increase in first quarter adjusted earnings per share to $1.18, up 4.4% from prior year. Wall Street analysts were looking for profit per share of $1.17, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First-quarter consolidated operating income climbed 5.6 percent to $5.2 billion. Excluding currency, operating income would have increased by 6.6 percent. The company incurred incremental costs related to COVID-19 of nearly $900 million, which negatively affected operating income.



Revenue for the quarter increased 8.6 percent to $134.6 billion. Excluding currency, total revenue would have increased from 9.7 percent to $135.9 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $130.31 billion for the quarter.



U.S. comparable sales for the company increased 10 percent, while Walmart's U.S. eCommerce sales grew 74 percent. Sam's Club comp sales increased 12 percent, led by in-club transactions, and eCommerce sales grew 40 percent.



Asian stocks rose on Tuesday. Chinese shares climbed. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 23.16 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,898.58, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 1.89 percent at 24,388.13.



Japanese shares hit a 2-1/2 month high. The Nikkei average rallied 299.72 points, or 1.49 percent, to 20,433.45, its highest closing since March 6. The broader Topix index closed 1.83 percent higher at 1,486.05.



Australian markets reached their highest level in over than two months.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rallied 99 points, or 1.81 percent, to 5,559.50, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 101.30 points, or 1.82 percent, at 5,658.80.



European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 22.38 points or 0.52 percent. DAX of Germany is down 18.55 points or 0.16 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 15.74 points or 0.25 percent. Swiss Market Index is gaining 28.81 points or 0.30 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.15 percent.



