Technavio has been monitoring the sports nutrition market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 1.41 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Glanbia Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lonza Group Ltd., Optimum Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Coca Cola Co., and The Hut.com Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Advances in sports nutrition products will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Advances in sports nutrition products have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Sports Nutrition Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product Non-protein Sports Nutrition Protein Powder Protein RTD Protein Bar

Geographic Landscape UK Germany Italy France Rest Of Europe



Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sports nutrition market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Sports Nutrition Market in Europe size

Sports Nutrition Market in Europe trends

Sports Nutrition Market in Europe industry analysis

This study identifies rising inclination toward fitness owing to increasing awareness of lifestyle-related conditions as one of the prime reasons driving the sports nutrition market in Europe growth during the next few years.

Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the sports nutrition market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Glanbia Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lonza Group Ltd., Optimum Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Coca Cola Co., and The Hut.com Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sports nutrition market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports nutrition market in Europe growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports nutrition market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports nutrition market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the sports nutrition market in Europe vendors

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005075/en/

