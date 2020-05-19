Serstech: SERSTECH AB: Changing CA

Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.05.2020
Schlag auf Schlag: Pilzfirma öffnet ultramodernes Forschungslabor in Colorado
WKN: A1W48J ISIN: SE0005365095 Ticker-Symbol: 284 
Frankfurt
19.05.20
08:01 Uhr
0,173 Euro
+0,004
+2,37 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2020 | 15:05
Serstech AB (publ) has entered into an agreement with Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG), where SKMG will act as new Certified Advisor to Serstech as of the 1th of June 2020.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB will continue as Certified Advisor until the 1th of June.

For more information please contact:

Stefan Sandor
CEO, Serstech AB
telephone: +46 739 606067
email: ss@serstech.com

Thomas Pileby
Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB
telephone: +46 702 072643
email: tp@serstech.com

or visit www.serstech.com

The information was submitted for publication on the 19th of May at 15:00 am on behalf of the above-named contact persons.

Certified Adviser to Serstech AB is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, telephone 040-20 02 50, email ca@vhcorp.se.

About Serstech
Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers across the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution.


Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
