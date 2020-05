ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) said its Supervisory Board elected Martin Jetter as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Jetter succeeds Joachim Faber. Martin Jetter has been a member of the board since 24 May 2018. He is currently Senior Vice President & Chairman IBM Europe, and a member of the IBM Corporation Management Board.



The shareholders of Deutsche Börse AG elected Michael Martin Rüdiger at the Annual General Meeting as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Most recently, he served as Chairman of the Executive Board of Management of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale.



