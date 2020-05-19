Telappliant, UK Wide Cloud Services Provider, Acquires Bournemouth Based Amica Technology

LONDON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telappliant, a 17-year old UK-based cloud services provider, today announces the acquisition of Amica Technology a leading Dorset-based IT services provider.

"We are delighted to welcome the team at Amica Technology into Telappliant," commented Muhammad Nasim, CEO of Telappliant, "It is a key component of our acquisitive growth strategy - adding managed IT services allows us to offer a wider portfolio of business critical services to UK SMEs and it positions us for further scale and growth."

"I am very proud of what my team and I have achieved in the last six and a half years. It's our dogged attitude to providing a quality service that has achieved the incredible growth that we have experienced. This acquisition creates exciting opportunities for us all. We look forward to joining the Telappliant family and accelerating our new combined plans," commented Chris Howard, CEO at Amica Technology.

"I am delighted that we have concluded this acquisition," commented Tan Aksoy, Director of M&A. "We are continuing our transformation strategy into a fully loaded managed services provider. The current climate has brought its own challenges, but we are confident that the change in business behaviour will bring with it an increased demand for our services going forward."

The acquisition of Amica Technology further increases the Group's product positioning within the SME space. The strong alignment between the culture and values of the two companies goes further to build a stronger organisation that is attuned to the needs of UK businesses across a variety of verticals and is well positioned to become the trusted supplier of choice for its client base of over 6000 businesses.

About Amica Tech

Established in 2013, Amica Technology is a leading ISO:27001 accredited provider of IT MSP and Web services in the South of England. The team of 25 staff offers round the clock proactive and reactive support to over 400 clients ranging in size from micro to over 300 staff. Further information available at https://amicatech.co.uk.

About Telappliant

Telappliant is an award-winning London-based cloud services provider with over 17 years' experience in providing a suite of Internet telephony, connectivity, security and IT services to UK businesses. Telappliant is also one of the founding members of the Internet Telephony Services Providers Association. Further information available at https://www.telappliant.com.

For further information about this topic, please email pr@telappliant.com.