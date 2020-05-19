Calverton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2020) - JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) today announced the launch of our new Active Lifestyle Brand and website www.activelifestylemedia.com. Our new website, along with our database of over 5 million seniors, will enable us to serve our target audience, the already large and rapidly growing senior community. The Active Lifestyle website is intended to serve as a platform for our content, which will include online magazines and newsletters, games and links to products, services and discounts.

It is our aim that the online magazines and newsletters will feature timely content directed at the senior community and will include articles on health, exercise, food, travel, pets, leisure activities and hobbies. Likewise, the products and services featured will be directed at the senior consumer and may range the ambit of discounted health and related benefits, consumer and health products, leisure products and professional services.

Our revenue model for the Active Lifestyle website will include income streams from direct subscriptions, advertising, selling commissions and joint marketing of products and services with strategic partners.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements contemplate future actions or events and include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) is an internet website media and marketing company, focusing on the senior market.

Contacts:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona

ccardona@jzztechnologies.com

www.jzzi.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56072