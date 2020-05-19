Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC: MCTC) ("the Company"), a Nevada registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. CEO of the Company, Arman Tabatabaei, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

The interview began with a brief introduction of the Company's background and growth strategy. "We've taken IP portfolios and turned them into productization, and we're going towards a vertical integration method, if you would, in expanding the company," shared Tabatabaei.

Jolly noted that the Company stands out among others in the cannabis industry due to its unique portfolio of intellectual property. "Can you tell us about some of the patents your team has in process, and especially the new formulation that you're working with right now?" asked Jolly. "The roots of our company is our intellectual property," said Tabatabaei. "The overall strategy has been to develop the intellectual property first and then move towards building products around that intellectual property, and finally to engage in some vertical integration," explained Tabatabaei.

"We have now filed six provisional patents," continued Tabatabaei. "Simply put, the intellectual property centers on better ways to integrate cannabinoids into foods and beverages," he explained, adding that the Company strives to design chemical-free fusion technologies.

"We have also been a leader in polymeric nanoparticles. For a little company, we have developed some truly groundbreaking technologies," shared Tabatabaei. "It's really exciting what we've done and been able to accomplish."

Jolly then asked about the Company's monetization strategy. "We're now moving these core patent-pending technologies into product," said Tabatabaei, elaborating on the Company's expanding product list. "We're also super excited about our recent announcement relative to likely being first to the market with THC-V beverages," added Tabatabaei. "The entire concept of the company is to develop the core technologies and then protect those technologies via patents and trademarks, and then to build products around them and introduce the products to the marketplace," said Tabatabaei, adding that the Company is currently following a white label strategy and is getting ready to launch on the RxLeaf.com platform.

Jolly commented on the Company's entrance into the cannabis delivery services market, and asked what listeners and shareholders can expect over the next two to three quarters. "The choice strategy of the company is to become vertically integrated, but you can only be vertically integrated when it makes sense," said Tabatabaei. "We only want to vertically integrate where we have the technology advantage," he continued.

"We just signed a Letter of Intent with the Los Angeles delivery company, Whisper Weed. And while we will be able to recognize revenues directly from the deal, we're also very interested in the fact that we'll be able to integrate our core technologies into edible products, and then we'll have the opportunity to sell these edible products into delivery companies for the delivery to the end customers," said Tabatabaei. "We think it's a terrific strategy which will not only allow us to accelerate our revenue growth, but likely even more importantly capture much higher profit margins."

To close the interview, Tabatabaei shared that the Company continues to navigate through the challenges of the cannabis market and current circumstances. "We are always upfront, and we always want to stay ahead of the market as much as we can with our technologies. We're always here to answer any questions that anyone may have."

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. (MCTC) is a Nevada registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, Cannabis Global plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

