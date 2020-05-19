Scrutinizing the Coronavirus Impact: Demand for Bottled Water Processing Sustained; Stockpiling of Bottled Water to Create Temporary Shortages - Future Market Insights

Bottled water processing market players are ramping up production through the pandemic, in response to rising demand from governments seeking to provide remote locations with essential goods during lockdowns.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Extensive restrictive measures set up by governments around the world to combat the global coronavirus outbreak are creating logistical challenges for the bottled water processing sector. While this is creating new bottlenecks in the sector, consumers continue to prefer stockpiling of essential commodities. This remains the key factor sustaining demand for bottled water even during the global COVID-19 crisis. Global bottled water processing market has been projected to reach the valuation of over US$ 392 Bn between 2019 and 2029, as indicated by a new Future Market Insights (FMI) report. Bottled water processing activities will remain strong amid the pandemic, as a lack of adequate clean drinking water continues to be a critical problem across several economies.

"A key factor driving growth of the global bottled water processing market is the rising demand for high-quality water from consumers with health concerns during the pandemic. Further, attractive packaging and product launches offered by leading players are likely to aid growth in the market," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways of Bottled Water Processing Market Study

Sales of still water will continue to hold the lead for drinking water applications, while demand for sparkling water is witnessing a higher growth rate.

Demand for PET bottle packaging is set to remain significant owing to lower costs and durability.

Reverse osmosis applications will hold pole position, while ultrafiltration will gain ground as a lucrative application area during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific will hold a major share of the global bottled water processing market, driven by rapid population growth and extensive contamination of drinking water resources in the region.

Bottled Water Processing Market - Key Growth Factors

High consumption of bottled water and tech advances in processing equipment are the primary factors sustaining growth through the forecast period.

Changes in government policies towards water resources drive the market growth through the forecast period.

Rising awareness among consumers on water and wastewater treatment procedures and importance of essential resources support demand.

New flavored product launches for millennial consumer demographics will support the market growth through 2029.

Bottled Water Processing Market - Key Restraints

High capital requirements for the development of new production facilities hinder market growth.

Environmental concerns of associated with the production of bottled water, and pollution from plastic bottle waste is having a negative impact on the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Bottled Water Processing Market

While the COVID-19 virus continues to spread rapidly, the global demand for bottled water is anticipated to stay high. In addition, the growth in demand is also supported by government initiatives to provide populations in remote locations with essential commodities under the lockdown period. The outbreak is expected to generate bottlenecks owing to supply chain disruptions.

The demand for bottled water is unlikely to go down during the pandemic, sustaining sales in the market. Stockpiling activities by consumers would create temporary shortages of bottled water but creating lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Competitive Landscape of Bottled Water Processing Market

Some of the major companies profiled in this FMI report include, but are not limited to, Axeon Water Technologies, Pall Corporation, NorlandInternational Inc., Dow Chemical Co., Seychelles Environmental Technologies Inc., Velocity Equipment Solutions Inc., General Electric, and Liquid Packaging Solutions Inc. Players in bottled water processing market are leveraging consumer concerns about chemical pollutants, and the lack of legislation for the protection of safe drinking water around the world.

More about the Report

This FMI study of 250 pages provides all-inclusive insights on the global bottled water processing market. The market analysis is based on equipment (filter, bottle washer, filler & capper, blow molder, and shrink wrapper), technology (RO, UF, MF, chlorination, washing, and filling), and application (flavored water, mineral water, still water, and spring water), across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

