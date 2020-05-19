Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider announces the completion of its recent article- How Can Analytics Help Food and Beverage Companies Improve Supply Chain Operations?

In the wake of COVID-19, discussions of supply chain disruptions and its impact on supply chain operations have pervaded media reports almost on a daily basis. From shortages of PPEs to toilet paper to meat and other food products, we have witnessed the impact on supply chain operations on every walk of life. Quite notably, food and beverage manufacturers across Europe and in the other coronavirus affected areas have not been immune to the impact of the virus on the global supply chains. For food and beverage manufacturing companies that face unique challenges, a disrupted global supply chain has now emerged to be the common, biggest issue facing the industry.

Our food and beverage analytics solutions provide the necessary support to efficiently manage and mitigate food supply chain challenges during this unprecedented time facilitating continuity and trust in the supply chain for their customers. With the help of advanced food and beverage analytics manufacturer can not just tackle supply chain disruptions but can step up their game and stay ahead of competitors. Moreover, it's proven that analytics in the food and beverage industry can help companies to optimize their supply chain operations and take more control of quality parameters.

During these critical and challenging times, assurances that materials and ingredients are safely managed and monitored is imperative for food and beverage manufacturers. Talk to our analytics experts to learn how analytics can help you gain visibility into these factors.

According to Quantzig's analytics experts, "Food and beverage analytics can be used to evaluate the impact of factors such as storage and transportation on the quality of packaged food and beverages."

How has COVID-19 impacted the global food and beverage supply chain?

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the global supply chains leading to factory closures, slowed production, closed ports, and altered transportation routes which, in turn, have resulted in huge losses due to shipping delays and lack of raw material availability. In addition to the current supply chain disruptions, businesses are witnessing a significant inventory depletion ever since consumers started stocking up on essentials in anticipation of lockdowns. Factors such as these along with a shortage of labor have led to the two biggest problems facing today's food and beverage industry in Europe companies lacking visibility into their inventory and the fact that many do not have alternate vendors for their supplies to meet current consumer demands.

At Quantzig, we understand the impact of supply chain disruptions on the food beverage industry. And to help food and beverage companies effectively manage supply chain operations during a crisis, our team of food and beverage analytics experts have highlighted the benefits of leveraging analytics in the food and beverage industry:

Track assets at every stage of the supply chain

Predict future demand accurately

Improve safety and quality across the food value chain

