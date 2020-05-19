Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, May 19
19 May 2020
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Notification of Board changes and Directors' details
Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Kate Cornish-Bowden, non-executive Director.
The Company hereby announces that Kate Cornish-Bowden, non-executive Director, has been appointed as a Director of the International Biotechnology Trust PLC with immediate effect.
Contact information:
Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 3 170 8732
