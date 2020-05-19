Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.05.2020
Schlag auf Schlag: Pilzfirma öffnet ultramodernes Forschungslabor in Colorado
PR Newswire
19.05.2020 | 15:57
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 19

19 May 2020

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")

Notification of Board changes and Directors' details

Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Kate Cornish-Bowden, non-executive Director.

The Company hereby announces that Kate Cornish-Bowden, non-executive Director, has been appointed as a Director of the International Biotechnology Trust PLC with immediate effect.

Contact information:

Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 3 170 8732

