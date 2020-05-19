Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

19 May 2020

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of Board changes and Directors' details

Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Kate Cornish-Bowden, non-executive Director.

The Company hereby announces that Kate Cornish-Bowden, non-executive Director, has been appointed as a Director of the International Biotechnology Trust PLC with immediate effect.

Contact information:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 3 170 8732