OWIT Global, a provider of insurance-specific microservices solutions for the global insurance industry, is pleased to announce the company has received additional funds from existing as well as new investors to accelerate products and grow the professional services team globally.

"OWIT Global's existing investors believe in the company and the vision and truly understand how our microservices solutions are helping our insurance clients reach new digital customers today and in the future," said Wendy Aarons-Corman, CEO and president of OWIT Global. "Our new investors complement our existing investor expertise and are already delivering new insights which are adding immediate value to our roadmap."

OWIT Global is alleviating pain points for insurance companies perpetuated and compounded by legacy systems with microservices solutions as well as providing a modern system to support new automation needs. With business competition in the industry and across lines of business rapidly increasing, OWIT Global's microservices solutions give insurers the flexibility and capability to automate highly manual processes, maximize capital IT investments, and take advantage of opportunities to innovate.

For more information on OWIT Global's microservices solutions for Bordereaux Management, Rules, Rating, Portal Configuration, Point-of-Sale, and Document Generation, please visit www.OWITGlobal.com.

About OWIT GLOBAL

OWIT Global (OWIT) is an insurance technology company specializing in solutions built on a unique suite of reusable insurance-specific microservices. OWIT's solutions include Bordereaux and Binder Management, Business to Business/Consumer Portals, User and Point of Sale Portals, Rating, Document-lite Generation, Insurance Data Transformation, and Policy Administration. Each OWIT solution is built on a collection of microservices that allow for unprecedented reusability to deliver an array of additional solutions to solve pressing pain points for both immediate and longer-term business benefits. OWIT's solutions can be deployed standalone or integrated with a Broker's, Carrier's or MGA's existing environment to maximize investments. To see the power and flexibility of the OWIT catalog of cloud-based microservices, visit www.owitglobal.com.

