19.05.2020
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - AGM - date of meeting and trading update

London, May 19

John Wood Group PLC ('Company')

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company will be held at Sir Ian Wood House, Hareness Road, Altens, Aberdeen, AB12 3LE, Scotland on Friday, 19 June 2020 at 2.00pm.

The Company is continuing to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 in the UK and the impact it may have on the arrangements for the AGM. Unless current restrictions are lifted in advance of the AGM, the Company will arrange to hold the meeting with the minimum attendance required and shareholders will not be permitted to attend in person. Shareholders are encouraged to check our AGM website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting for details before attending.

Shareholders will be able to ask questions about the resolutions in advance of the AGM. Instructions on how to do so will be given in the Notice.

Trading Update

As previously announced, a trading update will also be provided on the date of the AGM on 19 June 2020.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary

