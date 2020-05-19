Scrutinizing the Coronavirus Impact: Non-essential Status Pulls Caramel Ingredients Sales Down; Disruptions in Food Retail Will Define Future in Near Term - Future Market Insights

Caramel ingredients market players are currently struggling with inadequate labor and raw materials, thereby causing disruptions across supply chains.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Extensive restrictive measures imposed by governments around the world amid the global coronavirus outbreak are adversely affecting the food processing and service sectors. This is the key to revenue streams in global caramel ingredients market. Moreover, consumers can spend their resources on stockpiling of essential commodities, restricting the demand for non-essential commodities such as caramel ingredients. The market has been projected to reach a US$ 5.3 Bn valuation towards the end of 2029, states a new FMI report. Caramel ingredients sales are registering a slump amid the rapid spread of coronavirus, as consumers are displaying reluctance in non-essential purchases during this period.

"At present, a majority of companies in the caramel ingredients industry are hurt by reduced consumption of their products and supply chain disruptions. Key players are focusing more on optimizing their supply chains to support their online footprint and delivery capabilities," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways of Caramel Ingredients Market Study

Sales of caramel colors will continue to hold the lead as the pandemic subsides, driven by demand for coloring applications in food processing industries.

With the high demand from bakery and confectionary producers, caramel toppings are gaining popularity among a wide range of consumer demographics.

Confectionary applications will hold pole position, while beverage applications are being driven by the rising demand of milk-based sweetened drinks.

North America followed closely by Europe hold the larger shares of the global caramel ingredients market, while the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America markets are projected to generate major remunerative opportunities, with the rapid growth of local bakery sectors.

Caramel Ingredients Market - Key Growth Factors

High consumption of myriad bakery items is one of the primary factors sustaining the sales through the forecast period.

Changes in consumer preferences for clean-label, non-GMO, additive-free, and health-centric products drive the market growth through the forecast period.

Prevalent snacking patterns among consumers are pushing the adoption of caramel ingredients.

Heightened demand for dining out among young adults will support the market growth through 2029.

Caramel Ingredients Market - Key Restraints

Restricted retail opportunities of confectionary products owing to perishability hinder market growth.

Health concerns of diabetes and obesity associated with sugary items like caramel ingredients are also limiting adoption, compounded by the development of caramel alternatives.

Impact of COVID-19 on Caramel Ingredients Market

Following the coronavirus outbreak, executives in the food and beverage sector have been grappling with challenges associated with labor and raw material shortages. In addition, major caramel ingredient consumers such as food service and food processing businesses are having to restrict or shut down operations. However, continued consumption of confectionary and bakery items will partially mitigate losses.

Even though the prices of food and beverage items remain stable, the industry is likely to face inflation in case the effects of the outbreak continue for a prolonged period. The long-term impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is largely uncertain, being dependent on the overall toll of the pandemic.

Competitive Landscape of Caramel Ingredients Market

Some of the major companies profiled in this FMI report include, but are not limited to, DDW The Color House, Nestle, Nigay, Mars Inc., Sethness Caramel Color, Kerry Group, Metarom, Cargill Inc., Haribo, and the Puratos Group, among others. Players in caramel ingredient market are largely focused on new product launches and regional growth.

More about the Report

This FMI study of 250 pages provides all-inclusive insights on the global caramel ingredients market. The market analysis is based on application (bakery products, confectionary products, ice cream & desserts, and beverages), type (fillings, toppings, inclusions, colors, and flavors), and form (solid, liquid, and powder/granular), across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

