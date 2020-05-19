Anzeige
Signify's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves all proposals

Press Release

May 19, 2020

Signify's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves all proposals

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) adopted all proposals, including the proposed appointments and re-appointments to the Board of Management and Supervisory Board.

Shareholders approved the re-appointment of Eric Rondolat as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management for another four years and the re-appointment of René van Schooten as member of the Board of Management for another year. Shareholders also approved the appointment of Maria Letizia Mariani as member of the Board of Management for a period of four years.

In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Arthur van der Poel and Rita Lane and the appointment of Frank Lubnau and Pamela Knapp as members of the Supervisory Board. All the Supervisory Board (re-)appointments are for a tenure of four years.

Signify's 2019 results are included in its 2019 Annual Reportthat was published on February 25, 2020.

For more information about Signify's 2019 AGM, please click here.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Rogier Dierckx
Tel: +31 6 1138 4609
E-mail: rogier.dierckx@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Elco van Groningen
Tel: +31 6 1086 5519
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify
Signifyproducts, Interactconnected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2019 sales of EUR 6.2 billion, we have approximately 38,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leaderin the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedInand Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relationspage.

Attachment

  • 20200519_Signify_AGM approves all proposals (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4644cf67-9cf2-4304-a6b5-cf700361f677)
