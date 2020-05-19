Anzeige
19.05.2020 | 16:27
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 19

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameVanessa Donegan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameInvesco Asia Trust plc
b)LEI549300YM9USHRKIET173
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10p each


GB0004535307
b)Nature of the transactionDividend Reinvestment
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.585 p69
d)Aggregated informationAS PER ABOVE SINGLE TRANSACTION
e)Date of the transaction22/04/2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
