EV sales are set to be 1.7 million off because of the economic fallout of the Covid-19 crisis, however analyst BloombergNEF predicts that will be less of a hit than the anticipated fall in sales of conventional cars, increasing the penetration of electric models into the overall market.Business intelligence company BloombergNEF has indicated in its latest electric vehicle (EV) market report that the sector is set to ape renewable energy generation by rising in importance during the Covid-19 crisis despite a severe hit to deployment figures. In the latest annual update to its Long-term Electric ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...