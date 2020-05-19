We Buy Broward, a Broward Cash Home Buyers Company, Helps Veteran by Buying His Home for Cash

We Buy Broward Purchased the Deerfield Beach House After Another Company Cancelled the Contract

MARGATE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / The founders of We Buy Broward, the #1 Broward cash home buyers company in South Florida, are pleased to announce that they recently assisted a U.S. Army veteran who was in dire need of cash.

After another company cancelled a number of contracts, including the one for the U.S. Army veteran, We Buy Broward stepped in and paid the homeowner cash for the home, which is located at 1461 SW 3rd Ter., Deerfield Beach FL 33441.

To learn more about We Buy Broward and how they make paying cash for houses as quick and stress-free as possible, please check out https://webuybroward.net/how-it-works.html.

As a company spokesperson noted, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at We Buy Broward is working as hard as ever, helping as many people as possible who need to sell their homes for cash.

When the team heard about the U.S. Army veteran who was strapped for cash and disappointed that his contract was dropped by another company, they knew they needed to help.

"We Buy Broward stepped in and paid the homeowner cash for his house," the spokesperson noted.

The fact that We Buy Broward was able to quickly assist someone who was in desperate need for cash will not surprise the 250-plus homeowners who have already used the company's services.

Over the past two years, We Buy Broward has earned a well-deserved reputation for treating people fairly and with great respect, while ethically conducting business.

From homeowners who are looking to get relief from a foreclosure or sell an inherited house, to those who have an "ugly house" or owe back taxes, the friendly and experienced team from the 5 star rated We Buy Broward is ready and able to help.

"Our team has a combined real estate experience of more than 20 years and has dealt with nearly every possible situation you can think of," the spokesperson noted.

"Our aim is to get you fair market value and close on time. We are available 365/24/7 to answer all of your calls."

SOURCE: We Buy Broward

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590469/We-Buy-Broward-a-Broward-Cash-Home-Buyers-Company-Helps-Veteran-by-Buying-His-Home-for-Cash