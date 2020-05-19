New COVID-19 web-based app helps people record their health status and symptoms and do the same for family and friends

Highlights

CVm-Health is a free, easy to use web-based software application now available in the US

Enables the recording of health conditions, symptoms, vital signs and medications, creating a health diary that can be shared with healthcare professionals

Empowers people to help family or friends who do not have access to the internet monitor their health

The CVm-Health app was developed with support from Microsoft and Cognizant and is part of a broader strategy by Sensyne Health to provide a platform that enables the delivery of care to patients remotely

Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS) ("Sensyne" or the "Company" or the "Group"), the Clinical AI technology company, today announces the US launch of its web-based COVID-19 focused software application called CVm-Health the 'Good Neighbor' app. CVm-Health was successfully rolled out in the UK in April 2020.

CVm-Health US app launched today

Today's launch of CVm-Health in the US coincides with the start of the Microsoft Build conference, where the app will be highlighted https://youtu.be/FIOPM6TiOmg

The app is free to use for anyone in the US and provides a secure way for individuals to manage their health by recording their vital signs daily and any COVID-19 related symptoms.

The app also enables individuals to help family and friends who are digitally disconnected and at risk from coronavirus to monitor their health. In 2019 the Pew Research Center found that 10% of all Americans and 27% of Americans over 65 don't use the internet, and many of these people are in higher-risk categories for COVID-19.

Subject to individuals' consent, data generated by the application will be de-identified and analyzed using sophisticated machine learning techniques to derive insights that will be made available for medical research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

The app was developed with the support of Cognizant and Microsoft. Sensyne announced its partnership with Cognizant in October 2019 to accelerate the development of its applications specifically for the US market. Microsoft is Sensyne's chosen provider of world-class IT infrastructure services, including its Azure suite of cloud services, which enable Sensyne's clinical applications to be scaled globally.

Lord (Paul) Drayson, CEO of Sensyne Health, said:

"We wanted to provide an app that helped everyone to record and self-monitor their symptoms and take control of their own health, as well as helping others."

CVm-Health is available to use at www.CVm-Health.com

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a clinical AI company that works in partnership with global healthcare organizations to improve patient care and accelerate the discovery and development of new medicines. Sensyne Health is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (SENS.L).

For more information, please visit: www.sensynehealth.com

