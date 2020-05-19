At the request of IRRAS AB, the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from May 20, 2020, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is today, May 19, 2020. Short name: IRRAS ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008321202 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 145951 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.