On request of IRRAS AB, company registration number 556872-7134, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from May 20, 2020. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 66,281,340 shares. Short Name: IRRAS ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0008321202 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 145951 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 66,281,340 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP ----------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross CCP/2 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.