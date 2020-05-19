Researchers in Australia have conducted a 'cradle to grave' life cycle assessment (LCA) to measure the environmental impacts of the four most widely used PV technologies. The academics say that cadmium telluride solar modules have the lowest life cycle impact, followed by amorphous, multi and monocrystalline silicon products.Scientists at Australia's Charles Darwin University have conducted a cradle-to-grave life cycle assessment (LCA) of the four most widely used PV technologies; monocrystalline silicon (mono-Si), multi-crystalline silicon (multi-Si), amorphous silicon (a-Si) and cadmium telluride ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...