Regulatory News:

The combined annual general meeting of Arkema's (Paris:AKE) shareholders was held on 19 May 2020, at the Company's headquarters in Colombes, France, under the chairmanship of Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Exceptionally, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and health measures decided by the French government, the shareholders' meeting was held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders and was broadcast live on the Company's website: www.arkema.com. Around its Chairman, the Bureau was composed of a secretary of the meeting and two scrutineers appointed by the Board of Directors amongst shareholders.

Representing a quorum of 68,01 in the extraordinary conditions recalled above, the shareholders approved all the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including among others:

the approval of the 2019 financial statements and distribution of a dividend of €2.20 per share which will be paid from 27 May 2020;

the reappointment of Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as director for a four-year term;

the compensation policy of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer as well as the components of compensation due or awarded to him for the year ended 31 December 2019;

the compensation policy of non-executive directors, other than the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and the information relating to the compensation of directors in 2019;

several financial authorizations; and

the approval of the harmonization of the Company's Articles of Association with the new legal and regulatory provisions in force.

The Board of Directors, which met immediately after the shareholders' meeting, decided to reappoint Thierry Le Hénaff as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the duration of his term of office as director.

This annual general meeting was an opportunity to review the achievements and announcements made in 2019, the advancements in innovation, the strong 2019 financial performance and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic since the beginning of 2020 as well as the measures implemented by the Group to face the crisis. It was also an opportunity to present the roadmap and objectives for 2024 as part of the Group's long-term strategy. Also, Virginie Delcroix, Head of Sustainable Development, highlighted Arkema's commitment in terms of CSR and the ambitious climate and environmental targets set by the Group for 2030. Lastly, Thierry Morin, Chairman of the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, presented the Company's latest developments in corporate governance and compensation matters, with the continued implementation of best practices in these areas.

The full results of the vote as well as the replay of the annual general meeting will be available in the coming days on the Company's website www.arkema.com.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a world-leading technology portfolio to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into three complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions accounting for some 80% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, inter alia, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of €8.7 billion in 2019, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,500 employees worldwide. www.arkema.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005778/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Béatrice Zilm +33 1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

Peter Farren +33 1 49 00 73 12 peter.farren@arkema.com

Arié Taïeb +33 1 49 00 72 07 arie.taieb@arkema.com

Caroline Chung +33 1 49 00 74 37 caroline.chung@arkema.com