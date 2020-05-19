Atari(R) Partners with Litecoin Foundation, Adding Litecoin As Means of Payment for Upcoming Atari Token, Atari VCS Game System, and Other Future Products

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Atari® - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and entertainment producers - today announced a partnership with the Litecoin Foundation, the non-profit organization created to promote the awareness and adoption of the decentralized cryptocurrency, Litecoin.

Litecoin is a decentralized, fully secure peer-to-peer cryptocurrency, enabling instant, near-zero cost payments to anywhere in the world without the need of a third party. The partnership between Atari and the Litecoin Foundation will extend into multiple areas, to include the use of Litecoin across gaming platforms within the Atari ecosystem, along with other potential ventures, such as joint merchandising.

Atari, known globally for some of the most beloved video games in history such as Asteroids®, Breakout®, Centipede®, and others, will provide Litecoin users the ability to use their coins in multiple ways throughout the Atari ecosystem. The first is as a means of investment into the soon to be released Atari Token. The Atari Token will have multiple uses, including the ability for holders of the token to manage purchases, and track digital assets within the Atari ecosystem, and as a payment method in the recently announced Atari Casino.

Litecoin will also become an option for purchasing the much-anticipated new Atari VCS game console at a discount. The VCS is Atari's all-new PC/console hybrid, that will allow users to not only play hundreds of modern and classic video games and stream 4K video, but also allow users to create and upload their own games and apps for others to enjoy.

"Many of us remember growing up and playing games from Atari," said Charlie Lee, Managing Director of the Litecoin Foundation. "It is great to see Litecoin being used in a variety of different ways within the Atari ecosystem, from purchasing the new Atari VCS gaming console to being used as a way to invest in Atari Tokens. The Litecoin Foundation is excited to see the possibilities a partnership like this can have for not only Litecoin and cryptocurrencies but also the gaming industry and lifelong fans of Atari."

"We are pleased to have Litecoin as a means of payment for the Atari Token sales," said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari. "Litecoin's ease-of-use and low transaction costs make it a perfect fit for use alongside the Atari Token and other projects."

Atari Chain Ltd. is a subsidiary of Atari SA, created to lead the development of ongoing projects in the field of cryptocurrencies in entertainment-based industries. The Atari Token, currently slated to launch by September of 2020, is issued by Atari Chain, Ltd (Gibraltar), a company equally owned by Atari and the ICICB Group.

About Litecoin Foundation

The Litecoin Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to advance Litecoin for the good of society by developing and promoting state-of-the-art blockchain technologies. Litecoin is a peer-to-peer digital currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. The Litecoin Foundation Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore (registered UEN# 201709179W) with an active team contributing from around the globe. For more information, visit litecoin-foundation.org.

About Atari

Atari® is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.atari.com.

