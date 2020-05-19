Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILI LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-May-2020 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 209.9487 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 282001 CODE: GILI LN ISIN: LU1407893301 ISIN: LU1407893301 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILI LN Sequence No.: 64694 EQS News ID: 1051023 End of Announcement EQS News Service

