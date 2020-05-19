

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has revealed that he is taking malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as defense against coronavirus.



Trump told reporters at the White House that for 'a couple weeks' he has been taking the malaria drug as a defense against Covid-19, despite warnings that the drug is dangerous.



Hydroxychloroquine is a drug approved to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had issued warning in April saying that the drug should not be used for defense against coronavirus because it could cause irregular heartbeats and other cardiac trauma. The drug has not been approved as a treatment for Covid-19.



'All I can tell you is so far I seem to be OK,' Trump said, adding that he had been taking the drug for about a week and a half, with the approval of the White House physician.



'I get a lot of tremendously positive news on the hydroxy,' Trump continued.



Trump's claim to be taking the drug comes at a time when Dr. Rick Bright, the head of the Department of Health and Human Services, claimed before Congress last week that he was removed from the position because he resisted to endorse hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for Covid-19.



In April, Trump had promoted hydroxychloroquine as a potential COVID-19 treatment based on a positive report about its use against the virus. However, further studies found that it was ineffective against the disease.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken